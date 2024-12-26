Video: Georges St-Pierre 10 UFC title fights – Serra, Diaz, Hendricks & more

Over the course of his career, Georges St-Pierre held the UFC welterweight title twice and made nine successful defenses. On Christmas Day, the promotion released a video compilation featuring 10 of the Canadian MMA legend’s championship bouts.

After avenging his loss to Matt Hughes and capturing the interim belt via second-round submission in December 2007, Georges St-Pierre faced and defeated another old rival, Matt Serra, via a second-round TKO in April 2008. With the victory, he reclaimed the undisputed title and became a two-time champion. In his next fight, in August of the same year, GSP defeated Jon Fitch by unanimous decision.

Kicking off 2009, St-Pierre TKO’d B.J. Penn in the fourth round in January and then earned a unanimous decision against Thiago Alves in July. The former two-weight champion went on to win his next five fights, from March 2010 to March 2013, by unanimous decision against Dan Hardy, Josh Koscheck, Jake Shields, Carlos Condit, and Nick Diaz.

In his final welterweight title defense, in November 2013, St-Pierre took a split decision against Johny Hendricks. The contest was his last fight before a four-year absence.

In November 2017, Georges St-Pierre returned with a third-round submission win against Michael Bisping to become the new UFC middleweight champion. The bout was his final appearance inside the UFC Octagon.