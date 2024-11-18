Subscribe
UFC full fight video: Georges St-Pierre chokes out Michael Bisping in epic comeback

Georges St-Pierre makes a victorious comeback against Michael Bisping after a four-year layoff to become a two-division UFC champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
In one of the most epic comebacks in UFC history, Georges St-Pierre came out on top in a blockbuster clash against Michael Bisping. The pair squared off in the main event of UFC 217, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, in November 2017.

St-Pierre was making his return to action after a four-year layoff. The former welterweight champion from Canada faced his English rival, who at the time held the middleweight title.

The scheduled five-round championship bout didn’t go the full distance. In the third round, St-Pierre was on top of Bisping, trying to land a shot. However, it was Bisping who managed to cut his opponent with elbows, and the bout eventually returned to the feet.

With less than ninety seconds left in the round, St-Pierre delivered a big left hook, dropping Bisping to the canvas. The Canadian star jumped on him, threw a flurry of elbows, and applied a rear-naked choke. There was no tap, and referee John McCarthy stopped the fight at 4:23 of the third round.

With a victory by technical submission, Georges St-Pierre made a successful return and became a two-division UFC champion. The fight also marked his final appearance inside the Octagon.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

