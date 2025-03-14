Raymond Ford vs Thomas Mattice tops Ennis-Stanionis undercard

Former champion Raymond Ford is scheduled for his next fight against Thomas Mattice on the undercard of Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis. The event takes place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on April 12. The pair battle it out for the WBA Continental North America title at super featherweight.

Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ targets his second win in a row since dropping his WBA 126 lbs belt to Nick Ball by split decision in mid-2024. In his previous fight last November, the 25-year-old southpaw defeated Orlando Gonzalez by unanimous decision and got back in the win column, making his successful debut at 130 lbs.

“I’m excited to fight in Atlantic City, it’s pretty much a home fight for me so I’m going to do what I do best and put on a show,” Raymond Ford said. “I know a lot of guys turned me down and it’s been hard to get someone to take the fight. Credit to Mattice for stepping up but there’s nobody at 130 pounds getting in my way. I’m coming for all the champions, and they can’t keep running forever.”

Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs) returns after suffering a six-round technical decision defeat against Eduardo Hernandez last September. In 2023, the 34-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio stopped Cesar Juarez and Ramiro Cesena in the eighth and 10th rounds, respectively.

“I’m super excited about the opportunity,” Thomas Mattice said. “I know buddy, but not personally but anyone that knows me, knows I’ll scrap with whoever whenever, it’s really easy with me. I’m looking forward to an action-packed fight with my hands being raised at the end, and the new.”

In other Ennis vs Stanionis undercard action

The event is also set to feature a super bantamweight bout between Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Christian Carto (23-1, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA. Popoca defends his WBC Continental Americas strap.

Among other bouts confirmed for the Ennis vs Stanionis undercard is a lightweight matchup between Harley Mederos (8-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Naheem Parker (5-1, 2 KOs) of Camden, NJ. Also, Newark, NJ-based Zaquin Moses (2-0, 1 KO) meets Alex Pallette (1-3, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico at super featherweight.

Plus, Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (13-0, 9 KOs) takes on Earl Bascome (13-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore at welterweight. Additionally, Brooklyn-based Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan makes his ring appearance at welterweight against an opponent to be named.

In the main event, Jaron “Boots” Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA faces Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) of Lithuania in a welterweight championship unification. Ennis puts his IBF title on the line, while Stanionis brings his WBA belt to the ring.