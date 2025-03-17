Video: Callum Walsh KO’s Dean Sutherland in first round

Callum Walsh came out on top on March 16 when he faced Dean Sutherland at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Irish southpaw claimed victory by knockout, sending his opponent from Scotland to the canvas with a right hook. The super welterweight bout was stopped at 2:45 of the first round.

With the win, 24-year-old Walsh, based in Hollywood, CA, improved his unbeaten record to 13-0 with 11 KOs and retained his WBC Continental Americas title. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Dean Sutherland dropped to 19-2 with 7 KOs, ending his six-fight winning streak.

“I’m feeling very good, ” Callum Walsh said. “Dean Sutherland was a great opponent, very respectful all week. His team [was] unbelievable, they made this fight week very good.”

“I knew coming into this fight he was going to be dangerous, but I’m getting older, I’m getting stronger, and that was my best performance so far against my best opponent. It’s only going to keep on getting better.”

“You’ll never beat the Irish and that’s a fact. We’re here to stay. New York City!”

When asked what he wanted to do next, Walsh said, “I can fight again tonight if you want, or next week… Put any man in front of me, and I’ll take him out.”

In Walsh vs Sutherland undercard action

Among other Walsh vs Sutherland results, New York-based Irishman Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) stopped Keenan Carbajal (25-5-1, 17 KOs) from Phoenix, AZ, in the eighth round at super featherweight. McCrory went down in the fourth round, while Carbajal was deducted a point in the second round for holding and went down in both the seventh and eighth rounds.

As well, Emmet Brennan (6-0, 1 KO) earned his second victory over Kevin Cronin (9-3-1, 5 KOs) in an all-Irish rematch. After 10 rounds at super middleweight, all three judges scored the fight 98-92 in Brennan’s favor. Brennan had won their first fight in September 2024 by split decision.

Plus, Dajuan Calloway (11-3, 9 KOs) of Warrensville Heights, Ohio defeated Thomas Carty (10-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland via second-round RTD at heavyweight. In addition, Brooklyn’s Cletus Seldin (29-1, 23 KOs) took a majority decision against Las Vegas-based Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-5, 10 KOs) of Colombia at super lightweight, with the scores 77-75, 76-76, and 78-74.