Walsh vs Sutherland results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Callum Walsh faces Dean Sutherland live on UFC Fight Pass from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, March 16. The pair square off in a 10-round bout at super welterweight.

Hollywood, CA-based undefeated Callum Walsh (12-0, 10 KOs) of Ireland puts his WBC Continental Americas title on the line. Once-beaten Dean Sutherland (19-1, 7 KOs) of Scotland makes his U.S. debut and looks to pull off an upset.

Among the Walsh vs Sutherland undercard bouts, New York-based Irishman Feargal McCrory (16-1, 8 KOs) takes on Keenan Carbajal (25-4-1, 17 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Thomas Carty (10-0, 9 KOs) of Ireland and Dajuan Calloway (10-3, 8 KOs) of Warrensville Heights, Ohio clash in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Brooklyn’s Cletus Seldin (28-1, 23 KOs) meets Las Vegas-based Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-4, 10 KOs) of Colombia in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card is an all-Irish rematch between Emmet Brennan (5-0, 1 KO) and Kevin Cronin (9-2-1, 5 KOs). The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. Brennan won their first fight last September, defeating Cronin by split decision.

Callum Walsh vs Dean Sutherland results

Get Callum Walsh vs Dean Sutherland full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)