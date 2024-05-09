Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr public workout video

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr square off live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). Continuing the fight week, the athletes host a public workout and show off their skills to fans and media.

Ukraine’s future hall of famer Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-weight world champion as a pro. George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) of Australia is a former unified WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF 135-pound title. Kambosos also puts his IBO belt on the line.

Also on the card, British Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) defends her WBA bantamweight title against Australia-based former world champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand. Plus, Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) of Australia faces fellow former world champion Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico for the interim WBC junior bantamweight strap.

The Public Workout follows the final pre-fight press conference. The start time is scheduled for Friday, May 11 at midnight ET in the U.S., 5 am BST in the UK and 2 pm AEST in Australia.

The local date of the Lomachenko vs Kambosos bout in Australia is Sunday, May 12.