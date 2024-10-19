UFC Vegas 99 results: Hernandez vs Pereira

Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) faces Michel Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) in the UFC Vegas 99 main event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on October 19. The scheduled for five rounds middleweight bout pits the No. 13-ranked contender of Dunnigan, CA against No. 14 of Brazil.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between No. 10 Rob Font (20-8) of Leominster, MA and No. 11 Kyler Phillips (12-2) of Torrance, CA. Also on the card, a flyweight battle between Charles Johnson (16-6) of St. Louis, MI and Sumudaerji (16-6) of China.

Plus, Jake Hadley (11-3) of England takes on Houston’s Cameron Smotherman (11-4) at bantamweight. In addition, Darren Elkins (28-11) of Portage, IN meets Daniel Pineda (28-16, 3 NC) of Houston at featherweight.

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira results

Get UFC Vegas 99: Hernandez vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira

Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips

Charles Johnson vs. Su Mudaerji

Jake Hadley vs. Cameron Smotherman

Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda

Prelims (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)