UFC Vegas 99 results: Hernandez vs Pereira

Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) faces Michel Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) in the UFC Vegas 99 main event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on October 19. The scheduled for five rounds middleweight bout pits the No. 13-ranked contender of Dunnigan, CA against No. 14 of Brazil.
The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between No. 10 Rob Font (20-8) of Leominster, MA and No. 11 Kyler Phillips (12-2) of Torrance, CA. Also on the card, a flyweight battle between Charles Johnson (16-6) of St. Louis, MI and Sumudaerji (16-6) of China.
Plus, Jake Hadley (11-3) of England takes on Houston’s Cameron Smotherman (11-4) at bantamweight. In addition, Darren Elkins (28-11) of Portage, IN meets Daniel Pineda (28-16, 3 NC) of Houston at featherweight.
UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira results
Get UFC Vegas 99: Hernandez vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira
- Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips
- Charles Johnson vs. Su Mudaerji
- Jake Hadley vs. Cameron Smotherman
- Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda
Prelims (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)
- Matheus Nicolau vs. Asu Almabayev
- Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto
- Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal
- Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed
- Melissa Martinez vs. Alice Ardelean
- Austen Lane vs. Robelis Despaigne