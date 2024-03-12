UFC Vegas 88 free fight: Tai Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis in second round with elbow

Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa goes up against Poland’s Marcin Tybura live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. The pair squares off in the five-round bout headlining UFC Vegas 88.

No. 9-ranked contender Tuivasa (14-6) looks to return to winning ways, after suffering three defeats in a row. No. 10 Tybura (24-8) also looks to get back to the win column.

Tai Tuivasa’s previous win goes to February 2022 when he faced Derrick Lewis. Battling it out in the co-main event at UFC 271, the Sydney native KO’d former title challenger in the second round with elbow and secured his fifth straight victory. The full fight video hit the stream today.