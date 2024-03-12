Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 88 free fight: Tai Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis in second round with elbow

Tai Tuivasa faces Marcin Tybura in UFC Vegas 88 main event

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa goes up against Poland’s Marcin Tybura live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. The pair squares off in the five-round bout headlining UFC Vegas 88.

No. 9-ranked contender Tuivasa (14-6) looks to return to winning ways, after suffering three defeats in a row. No. 10 Tybura (24-8) also looks to get back to the win column.

Tai Tuivasa’s previous win goes to February 2022 when he faced Derrick Lewis. Battling it out in the co-main event at UFC 271, the Sydney native KO’d former title challenger in the second round with elbow and secured his fifth straight victory. The full fight video hit the stream today.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.