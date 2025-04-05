UFC Vegas 105 results: Emmett vs Murphy

Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy battle it out in the main event of UFC Fight Night on April 5, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair square off in a five-rounder at featherweight.

Emmett (19-4) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in 16 months, since defeating Bryce Mitchell via first-round stoppage in late 2023. Murphy (15-0-1) of England aims for his eighth straight victory, following a unanimous decision against Dan Ige last October.

In the co-main event, also at featherweight, Pat Sabatini takes on Joanderson Brito. Sabatini (19-5) of Bristol, PA targets his second win in a row after submitting Jonathan Pearce in the first round last October. Brito (17-4-1) from Brazil dropped a split decision against William Gomis last September.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 105 fight card, Cortavious Romious (9-3) of St. Louis, MO, who missed the non-title bantamweight limit by 3.5 pounds, faces Changho Lee (10-1) of South Korea at a 139.5-pound catchweight. Plus, Brad Tavares (20-11) of Hawaii meets Gerald Meerschaert (16-5-1) of Racine, WI at middleweight.

UFC Vegas 105 start time UFC Vegas 105 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy results

Get UFC Vegas 105 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy

Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito

Cortavious Romious vs. Chang Ho Lee

Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule

Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin

Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)