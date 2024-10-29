UFC Tampa: Vitor Petrino faces Dustin Jacoby, Manel Kape meets Bruno Silva

Two more bouts have been made official for UFC Fight Night on December 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Vitor Petrino goes up against Dustin Jacoby at light heavyweight and Manel Kape meets Bruno Silva at flyweight. The event rounds out the MMA action inside the Octagon for 2024.

Petrino (11-1) battles it out for the third time this year and looks to return to winning ways. The 27-year-old Brazilian suffered his first career defeat by submission in the opening round against Anthony Smith in May.

Dustin Jacoby (19-9-1) was KO’d by Dominick Reyes in the first round in June. Last December, the 36-year-old native of Fort Morgan, Colorado dropped a unanimous decision against Alonzo Menifield.

Angola’s 30-year-old Manel Kape (19-7) lost his previous outing in July by UD against Muhammad Mokaev. The defeat snapped his four-fight winning streak.

Bruno Gustavo da Silva (14-5-2, 1 NC) targets his fifth straight victory. Brazil’s 34-year-old TKO’d Cody Durden in the second round last time out in July.

The promotion confirmed both matchups via post on X on Tuesday.

Among other previously reported bouts for UFC Tampa, Joel Alvarez faces Drakkar Klose at lightweight and Navajo Stirling takes on Tuco Tokkos at light heavyweight. A strawweight rematch between Amanda Ribas and Mackenzie Dern is yet to be confirmed.

The current UFC Tampa lineup looks as the following: