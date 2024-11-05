UFC Tampa fight card: 13 bouts confirmed for 2024 finale

A total of 13 bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Buckley at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14. The card rounds out the action inside the Octagon for 2024.

Four previously reported matchups have been made official on Tuesday. Among the bouts, Sean Woodson (12-1-1) goes up against Fernando Padilla (16-5) at featherweight. Woodson of Saint Louis, Missouri defeated Alex Caceres by unanimous decision in May and secured his third win in a row. Mexico’s Padilla returned to winning ways in March with a first-round submission against Luis Pajuelo.

As well, Daniel Marcos (16-0, 1 NC) of Peru and Adrian Yanez (17-5) of Houston, Texas go head-to-head at bantamweight. Both fighters target their second straight victory.

Also at bantamweight, Davey Grant (15-7) faces off Ramon Taveras (10-2). Grant of England returns after a split decision defeat against Daniel Marcos last July. Jacksonville’s Taveras is riding a two-fight winning streak.

Plus, Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (8-0) and Piera Rodriguez (9-2) clash at women’s strawweight. Sweden’s former kickboxer and Muay Thai champion Knutsson looks to improved her unbeaten streak in MMA. Rodriguez of Venezuela is coming off a pair of losses.

In the main event, Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland goes up against Joaquin Buckley (20-6) of St. Louis, Missouri. The pair battles it out at welterweight.

The current UFC Tampa lineup looks as the following: