Leon Edwards to headline UFC London in March

Leon Edwards is set to headline UFC Fight Night on March 22 at The O2 Arena in London, England. The former welterweight champion returns after losing the title to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision in July.

Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) made the announcement during the Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai broadcast on DAZN, live from Birmingham, England, on Saturday.

Before dropping a unanimous decision in a rematch to Muhammad, Jamaican-born Edwards won four fights in a row, which includes two successful title defenses. The Birmingham, England-based 33-year-old holds victories over Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, among others.

The fighter opposite Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night in London has yet to be determined. The promotion is expected to make a formal announcement shortly.