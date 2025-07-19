Subscribe
UFC 318 live results: Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier in trilogy fight

UFC 318 features Max Holloway defending his 'BMF' belt against Dustin Poirier, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier face off at the UFC 318 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in New Orleans, LA
Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier come face-to-face at the UFC 318 ceremonial weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA | Jonathan Bachman/Zuffa LLC
UFC 318 features Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, July 19. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round bout at lightweight.

Holloway (26-8) of Hawaii puts symbolic “BMF” belt on the line and looks to avenge two previous defeats. Poirier (30-9, 1 NC) of Lafayette, LA, who won their first two fights in 2012 and 2019, makes his final appearance inside the UFC Octagon.

The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Paulo Costa of Brazil and Roman Kopylov. Costa (14-4) aims to return to winning ways after dropping a unanimous decision defeat to Robert Whittaker last February. Kopylov looks for his third straight victory.

Also on the card Kevin Holland (28-13, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA meets Daniel Rodriguez (19-5) of Alhambra, CA at welterweight. Dan Ige (19-9) of Hawaii faces Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull (36-8) at featherweight. Plus, Michael Johnson (23-19) of St. Louis, MO and Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (15-2) clash at lightweight.

UFC 318 live blog

UFC 318: How to watch & start time

UFC 318 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

UFC 318 results

Get UFC 318 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

  • Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier – Holloway’s “BMF” title
  • Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull
  • Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
  • Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
  • Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin

Early Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)

  • Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey
  • Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

