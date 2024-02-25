UFC 303 set for June in Las Vegas at International Fight Week 2024

The date and location have been set for UFC 303 taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The PPV fight card is featured on the 12th annual International Fight Week that also includes UFC Hall of Fame and UFC Fan Expo.

2024 UFC International Fight Week 2024 is held from June 24 to June 30 in Las Vegas. The UFC 303 main event bout is yet to be set.

On NYE, Conor McGregor announced his Octagon return against Michael Chandler on June 29. Nevertheless, the bout between “The Ultimate Fighter 31” opposing coaches is yet to have a confirmed date.

Dana White recently said that he was expecting Ireland’s former two-division champion to be back this fall. At the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, UFC President also reminded about his broken leg, the upcoming “Road House” movie and that “Conor McGregor’s got a lot of money”.

The promotion confirmed the location and venue for UFC 303 via a post on X.