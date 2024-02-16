UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria weigh-in video

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, February 17. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) defends his featherweight title against Georgian-Spanish contender Ilia Topuria (14-0). To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 145 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil takes on New Zealand-Australian former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (24-7). The non-title limit is 186 lbs.

Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 298 fight card

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight

Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Prelims

Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera, bantamweight

Mingyang Zhang vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight

Early prelims