UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria weigh-in video

Alexander Volkanovski defends UFC featherweight title against Ilia Topuria live on PPV from Anaheim, California

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, February 17. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) defends his featherweight title against Georgian-Spanish contender Ilia Topuria (14-0). To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 145 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil takes on New Zealand-Australian former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (24-7). The non-title limit is 186 lbs.

Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 298 fight card

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight
  • Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight
  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Prelims

  • Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweight
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera, bantamweight
  • Mingyang Zhang vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow, welterweight
  • Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn, welterweight
  • Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick, women’s flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

