UFC 200 full event video: Jose Aldo, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, Anderson Silva

The monumental UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill celebrates the Octagon’s third milestone live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. Ahead of the event, the promotion hit the stream with a full event replay of UFC 200: Tate vs Nunes.

UFC 200 was held in July 2016 also at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, being the first UFC event hosted at this venue. On the top of fight card, Amanda Nunes challenged Miesha Tate for the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

In the co-main event, Brock Lesnar faced Mark Hunt at heavyweight. Also on the card, Daniel Cormier clashed with Anderson Silva in a non-title bout at light heavyweight.

Plus, old rivals Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar went toe-to-toe for the interim featherweight title. In addition, Cain Velasquez and Travis Browne battle it out at heavyweight.