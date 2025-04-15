Tristan Kalkreuth vs Felix Valera among bouts set for Fundora-Badillo undercard

The bout between Tristan Kalkreuth and Felix Valera, along with other matchups, joins the undercard of Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo. The event takes place at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA on April 19. The pair square off in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight.

Once-beaten Tristan Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs) secured six straight victories since dropping a unanimous decision to Demetrius Banks in mid-2021. Last year, the 23-year-old native of Carrollton, TX went through the ropes twice, defeating Anthony Hollaway by unanimous decision in June and Marquice Weston via second-round TKO in March.

Former interim WBA light heavyweight champion Felix Valera (23-7, 20 KOs) looks to bounce back from two straight defeats in 2024. The 37-year-old native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic lost two fights by TKO against Michal Cieslak last October and Aleksei Papin last August.

Also confirmed for the Fundora vs Badillo undercard is an eight-round welterweight bout between Joel Iriarte (6-0, 6 KOs) of Bakersfield, CA and Puerto Rico’s Marcos Jimenez (25-11, 17 KOs). Plus, Uzbekistan-born Kazakh Ruslan Abdullaev (1-0, 1 KO) makes his ring appearance in a four-rounder at super lightweight against an opponent to be named.

Among the prelims, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (13-0, 8 KOs) and Brandon Douglas (13-1, 11 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah battle it out in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. Hawaii’s Dalis Kaleiopu (6-0, 4 KOs) and Mykell Gamble (7-1, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio meet in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Former 175-pound champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) of Ukraine and Anthony Hollaway (9-7-3, 7 KOs) of Peoria, IL go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Joshua Edwards of Houston, TX makes his pro debut against Larry Gonzalez (0-0-1) of Fresno, CA in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

The event opener is a four-round super lightweight contest between Samuel Castellanos (1-0) of Hollister, CA and Marc Misiura (3-7-1, 1 KO) of Scranton, PA.

In the 10-round main event, Gabriela Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) of Palm Beach, FL defends her undisputed flyweight title against Marilyn Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico. In the co-main event, Charles Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio faces Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico in a 12-rounder at super welterweight.