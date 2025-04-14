Full fight video: Gabriela Fundora stops Arely Mucino to win title

Unbeaten world champion Gabriela Fundora faces unbeaten challenger Marilyn Badillo on April 19 at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA. The pair battle it out in the main event with the undisputed flyweight title at stake.

Coachella-based Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) claimed her first title in October 2023 when she faced Arely Mucino. The contest was featured on the undercard of Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan at Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

The scheduled 10-round championship bout ended halfway through. The native of Palm Beach, Florida defeated Mexico’s former four-time flyweight champion via fifth-round TKO. On her way to victory, Fundora sent Mucino to the canvas twice, prompting the latter’s corner to wave the towel to save their fighter from further punishment. The stoppage came at 1:18 into the round.

In her next fight on Saturday, 23-year-old southpaw Gabriela Fundora makes the first defense of her four major 112-pound belts. She is opposed by 25-year-old Marilyn Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico, who looks to pull off an upset in her first attempt to become champion.