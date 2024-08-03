Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov post-fight press conference video

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov post-fight press conference follows their world championship bout at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3. The pair squares off in the 12-round clash with WBA super welterweight title on the line.

Omaha’s undefeated three-division world champion “Bud” Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) moves up a weight class and looks to get on top on his new division. Unbeaten Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan makes the first defense of his WBA 154 lbs title.

Also partaking in the Crawford vs Madrimov post-fight press conference other fighters featured on the card. In the co-main event, WBA super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz defends his strap against fellow-Mexican Jose Valenzuela. Also on the card a pair of heavyweight matchups featuring former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr of Imperial, California up against Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn, New York and Toledo’s Jared Anderson versus Martin Bakole of Congo.

Plus, David Morrell of Cuba and Radivoje Kalajdzic of Serbia battle it out for the vacant WBA light heavyweight title. In addition, Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz defends his IBF International lightweight belt against Antonio Moran of Mexico.