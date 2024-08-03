Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov post-fight press conference video

Crawford vs Madrimov post-fight presser live from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov post-fight press conference follows their world championship bout at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3. The pair squares off in the 12-round clash with WBA super welterweight title on the line.

Omaha’s undefeated three-division world champion “Bud” Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) moves up a weight class and looks to get on top on his new division. Unbeaten Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan makes the first defense of his WBA 154 lbs title.

Also partaking in the Crawford vs Madrimov post-fight press conference other fighters featured on the card. In the co-main event, WBA super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz defends his strap against fellow-Mexican Jose Valenzuela. Also on the card a pair of heavyweight matchups featuring former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr of Imperial, California up against Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn, New York and Toledo’s Jared Anderson versus Martin Bakole of Congo.

Plus, David Morrell of Cuba and Radivoje Kalajdzic of Serbia battle it out for the vacant WBA light heavyweight title. In addition, Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz defends his IBF International lightweight belt against Antonio Moran of Mexico.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.