Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero LA press conference video

Following a launch press conference in New York early last week, Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero host the second leg of a two-city press tour in Los Angeles. The fighters preview their upcoming bout and come face-to-face ahead of their clash in Times Square, New York City, on May 2.

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) of Victorville, CA and Las Vegas’ former super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) square off atop the fight card titled “Fatal Fury.” The pair battle it out at welterweight.

Also taking part in the open to the public press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles on Monday, March 10, are other fighters featured on the card. San Francisco’s former two-division champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) meets former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA. Additionally, Brooklyn’s two-weight champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBO super lightweight title against unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA.

The Garcia vs Romero LA press conference start time is scheduled for 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.