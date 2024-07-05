Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode Osbourne set for UFC 306 card at Sphere

The flyweight bout between Ronaldo Rodriguez and Ode Osbourne has been reportedly set for UFC 306 aka Riyadh Season Noche UFC. The MMA event airs live on September 14 from Sphere in Las Vegas.

Riding a six-fight winning streak, Ronaldo Rodríguez (16-2) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. In his previous outing in February, Mexico’s 25-year-old mixed martial artist submitted Denys Bondar in the second round.

Osbourne (12-7) also fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to return to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats. The 32-year-old native of Kingston, Jamaica was submitted by Jafel Filho in the first round in March and by Assu Almabayev in the second round last August.

The Rodriguez vs Osbourne bout was first reported by ESPN Deportes, citing sources. The promotion is yet to formally announce the matchup.

Among other recently reported bouts for the event, Mexico’s Yazmin Jauregui is expected to face Brazilian Ketlen Souza at women’s strawweight. The current UFC 306 lineup looks as the following: