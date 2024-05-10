Roman Dolidze vs Michel Pereira joins UFC Louisville card in June

The bout between Roman Dolidze and Michel Pereira has been reportedly added to UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov. The MMA event takes place at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on June 8. The pair squares off at middleweight.

Dolidze (12-3) was originally scheduled to face Anthony Hernandez at UFC 302 in Newark, NJ on June 1. The bout fell off due to hand injury suffered by the latter. The 35-year-old native of Georgia looks to return to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats by decision against Nassourdine Imavov and Marvin Vettori.

Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) is riding an eight-fight winning streak. Brazil’s 30-year-old won a pair of fights in 2024 via first-round submission against Ihor Potieria and Michal Oleksiejczuk.

The fight was reported by Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

The UFC Louisville main event is expected to see a five-round middleweight bout between former title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6) of Dallas, Texas and No. 8 Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC). The current lineup looks as the following: