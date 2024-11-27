Rafael Espinoza: I’m preparing for the best version of Robeisy Ramirez

Rafael Espinoza faces Robeisy Ramirez in a rematch on December 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The bout serves as the co-feature to Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2. The event airs live on ESPN.

Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO featherweight title. The 30-year Mexican claimed the belt against Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs), the 30-year-old former champion from Cuba, by majority decision last December.

Espinoza made the first successful defense of his title via fourth-round TKO against Sergio Chirino Sanchez in June. Ramirez last fought also in June, when he stopped Brandon Leon Benitez in the seventh round and returned to winning ways.

“I know it [rematch] will be a war,” Rafael Espinoza said. And it’ll help that I can fight against any version of Ramirez. I’ll be ready whether he wants to fight at a close range or from a distance. Like I said before the first fight, I’m not leaving without the title.”

“I’m preparing for the best version of Ramirez because I know that’s who I’ll face on fight night. And that’s exactly what I want. I want him at his best so there won’t be doubts or excuses when I win.”

“My confidence has grown. My mentality, approach to training, and commitment have all changed. I’m three times more committed than in the first fight, and I think I showed that against Chirino. I want to prove it again against Ramirez.”

Rafael Espinoza | Top Rank

“I know I have to stay completely focused in this fight. I made a mistake the first time, and it cost me. So, we’re focusing on being 100 percent concentrated because losing focus is easy when you get comfortable in the ring. I can’t afford to lose focus for even a second. That will be a key difference in this fight.”

“My top priority is to defeat Ramirez on December 7. After that, we’ll see who I can unify with. For now, my sole focus is beating Ramirez.”

In the main event, Emanuel Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO super featherweight title in a rematch against fellow-Mexican and interim titleholder Oscar Valdez (23-2, 24 KOs). Among the undercard bouts, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (32-1, 17 KOs) and Fredrick Lawson (30-5, 22 KOs) of Ghana battle it out at welterweight.