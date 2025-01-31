Photos & Video: Jake & Logan Paul in ‘Paul American’ eight-episode reality show

The graphic that recently made headlines, sparking talks about the boxing fight between the Paul brothers, was teaser art for Jake and Logan Paul’s reality show, Paul American. The weekly series debuts Thursday, March 27 on MAX, leading to a finale on Thursday, May 15. The series is announced to feature archival and never-before-seen footage.

“For two decades, the Pauls’ lives have been incredibly public yet highly curated through an internet lens,” reads the announcement. “Now, with unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle, Paul American peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high-octane lives.”

In combat sports, Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) is known for his boxing bouts against former UFC fighters including Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry. He also went up against Tommy Fury, and most recently faced Mike Tyson. The 28-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio, helped promote Amanda Serrano’s fights against Katie Taylor, was expected to debut in MMA, and more.

Logan Paul (1-1) is also known for his boxing bouts with KSI, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Dillon Danis, and was recently rumored to face former UFC champion Conor McGregor. He also made appearances in WWE.

Paul American | Courtesy of Max

“We’ve built our lives in front of the world, but Paul American is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us,” reads the quote from the Paul brothers. “It isn’t just about the headlines or the viral moments – it’s about the journey that got us here.”

“For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives: our mom, dad, Jutta, Nina, and everyone else in our inner circle. As athletes, we’ve poured everything into proving ourselves in the ring and breaking barriers in sports, entertainment, and beyond. But at the core of it all is family and the relationships that keep us grounded.”

“This series dives into the moments that define us and the bonds that make us unstoppable. The good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s real and honest, showing the world a side of us they’ve never seen, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this story with our fans.”

As for the next boxing fights of the Paul brothers, they have yet to be determined and added to the boxing schedule.