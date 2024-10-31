O’Shaquie Foster: I plan on doing stuff different in Robson Conceicao rematch

Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster previewed their bout and went face to face at the press conference ahead of their rematch. Brazil’s reigning WBC super featherweight champion and the former titleholder of Orange, Texas meet for the second time on November 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) claimed the belt against Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) by split decision in Newark, New Jersey in July. The latter immediately called for a rematch. Their second 12-round showdown headlines the fight card live on ESPN+.

“This fight is personal for me,” Robson Conceicao said at Thursday’s press conference. “I feel that a champion is a fighter, who goes out there and doesn’t run around, who looks for the fight, who tries to win, and doesn’t just throw one or two punches and then moves away.”

“This has happened to me before, in fact, with Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete. I didn’t have the luck those nights, but I always go in there with the desire to fight. So, he’s going to have to fight for a second time against me as a result of that.”

“I had a really good camp. For the first fight, I didn’t have a great camp because I had a lot of pain. I even had an illness in that last camp, and so even with that, I was still able to win. But this time, I had a really great camp. It was a good, clean preparation, so I’m going to win in even better fashion this time.”

Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

O’Shaquie Foster said: “I’ve been good. I’ve just been grinding. But I hope he knows the name of the game is to hit and not get hit. That’s the name of the game. I’ve been in good spirits. I’m ready.”

“I ain’t really trying to dwell on the judges [in the first fight]. I wish them the best, but this fight, I plan on coming in and dominating to the best of my ability.”

“We plan on doing stuff different, and we plan on stepping to him. I hope he knows that. He’s talking and doing all that. I hope he had the best camp because we had a great camp, too. Everybody goes into fights with injuries and sicknesses, so I don’t want to hear that excuse. Saturday, it’s going to be showtime.”

O’Shaquie Foster | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster come face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The co-main event pits Raymond Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

“I think these fights are the types of fights I need to show my skills and to prove I deserve those title fights,” Raymond Muratalla said. “Every fight, I’m looking to make a statement, so I can get these title fights that I want.”

Raymond Muratalla, Mark Shunock and Jesus Antonio Perez Campos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jesus Perez said: “I had a good preparation for this fight, and the fighter who will win is the one who is best prepared for this fight. We’re ready. We’re made for challenges. I like challenges, and God willing, with a win and a good fight, I will show that it’s no lucky shot. I’ll show that I was ready for any fighter.”

Among other bouts, Bryce Mills (16-1, 5 KOs) of Syracuse, New York goes up against Mike Ohan Jr (19-3, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at junior welterweight.

Bryce Mills | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“The best fights are the ones that are close to home, where I can get loved ones, my family, and all my supporters out to support me,” Bryce Mills said. “And make no mistake about it, on November 2, I’m coming to put on a show.”

“The sport of boxing is my life, so in a lot of ways, it’s difficult to view my life without boxing because this is all I know. I live, eat, and breathe this sport. And I will until the day I retire.”

Plus, Albany, New York-based Puerto Rican former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-3, 16 KOs) looks to rebound from a pair of defeat, facing off Humberto Galindo (14-3-2, 11 KOs) of West Covina. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight.

Abraham Nova | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“It’s a blessing to be miles away from my hometown and have the fans come and support me,” Abraham Nova said. “Boxing is a very subjective sport, but the fans know who the champ is and how you present yourself in the ring. The last two fights didn’t go my way, but this is called perseverance. You have to keep taking these challenges and keep showing the world who you are because those three judges don’t see you as the champion… But the fans know who you really are. I fight to win, but I also fight for the fans. So, if I give the fans a fight and they feel like I won, I’m happy with that.”

“I’m 30 years young, not 30 years old. It’s just a number. I have a great family and great genetics behind me. I’m doing this for a long time. I feel I haven’t shown any injuries, ring rust, or things like that. On Saturday night, I’m going to display my skills and my youth.”

Conceicao vs Foster 2 undercard fighters at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the Conceicao vs Foster 2 undercard, a middleweight bout between Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York and Stockton-based Quilisto Madera (14-5, 9 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington. Ali Feliz (3-0, 2 KOs) of Danbury, Connecticut and Rashad Coulter (5-4, 3 KOs) of Newton, North Carolina clash at heavyweight.

As well, Yan Santana (12-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Eduardo Baez (23-6-2, 9 KOs) at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Damian Knyba (13-0, 7 KOs) of Poland and Richard Lartey Harrison (16-6, 13 KOs) of Ghana square off at heavyweight.