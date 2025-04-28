Photos: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois first faceoff ahead of Wembley rematch

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois went face-to-face for the first time ahead of their rematch scheduled for July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The contest features the two-division undisputed champion from Ukraine against the two-time heavyweight champion from the UK.

The pair are running it back following their first fight in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland. That contest saw Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) score two knockdowns in the eighth and ninth rounds, stopping Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) in the ninth. In the fifth round, the latter threw a punch that was ruled a low blow, dropping his opponent to the canvas. The British boxer denied his shot landed below the belt line and claimed he deserved the victory.

Stepping through the ropes at Wembley Stadium on July 19, the 38-year-old southpaw from Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, Oleksandr Usyk brings his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts to the ring. The 27-year-old native of Greenwich, London, Daniel Dubois enters the squared circle holding the IBF strap.

Following their first faceoff on Monday, the fighters are scheduled to preview their bout and come face-to-face again at a launch press conference on Tuesday.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois come face-to-face at Wembley Stadium, on April 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Queensberry

Daniel Dubois pushes Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium, on April 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Queensberry

The matchups featured on the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.