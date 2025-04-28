Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois first faceoff ahead of Wembley rematch

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois square off in a rematch with the undisputed title on the line at Wembley Stadium in July

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium ahead of his boxing rematch with Daniel Dubois
Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium on April 28, 2025, ahead of ahead of his rematch with Daniel Dubois | Richard Pelham/Queensberry

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois went face-to-face for the first time ahead of their rematch scheduled for July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The contest features the two-division undisputed champion from Ukraine against the two-time heavyweight champion from the UK.

The pair are running it back following their first fight in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland. That contest saw Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) score two knockdowns in the eighth and ninth rounds, stopping Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) in the ninth. In the fifth round, the latter threw a punch that was ruled a low blow, dropping his opponent to the canvas. The British boxer denied his shot landed below the belt line and claimed he deserved the victory.

Stepping through the ropes at Wembley Stadium on July 19, the 38-year-old southpaw from Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, Oleksandr Usyk brings his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts to the ring. The 27-year-old native of Greenwich, London, Daniel Dubois enters the squared circle holding the IBF strap.

Following their first faceoff on Monday, the fighters are scheduled to preview their bout and come face-to-face again at a launch press conference on Tuesday.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois face off at Wembley Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois come face-to-face at Wembley Stadium, on April 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois face off at Wembley Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois come face-to-face at Wembley Stadium, on April 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois face off at Wembley Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois come face-to-face at Wembley Stadium, on April 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Daniel Dubois pushes Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium
Daniel Dubois pushes Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium, on April 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, on April 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, on April 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, on April 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium
Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on April 28, 2025, ahead of ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium
Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on April 28, 2025, ahead of ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium on April 28, 2025, ahead of ahead of his rematch with Daniel Dubois | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Team Usyk at Wembley Stadium
Team Usyk at Wembley Stadium on April 28, 2025 | Richard Pelham/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk, Egis Klimas, Frank Warren, and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk, Egis Klimas, Frank Warren, and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on April 28, 2025 | Richard Pelham/Queensberry

The matchups featured on the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.