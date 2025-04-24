Photos: Naoya Inoue shows off skills at LA media workout ahead of Cardenas clash

In the lead-up to his bout with Ramon Cardenas, Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue showcased his skills at a media workout on Wednesday in Los Angeles, just after touching down at LAX. The four-division champion puts his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line, making his U.S. ring return on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“It took me four years to come back [to America], but I’d like to return sooner rather than later,” said Naoya Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs), who last fought in the U.S. in mid-2021, stopping Michael Dasmarinas in the third round, also in Las Vegas.

“There is a great turnout of media today, and I’m very pleased. I know that the expectations are there, and I want to answer those expectations.”

Undefeated 31-year-old Inoue is opposed by San Antonio’s 29-year-old Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs). The once-beaten contender makes his first attempt to become champion. The latter also took part in the media workout, which saw the fighters going face-to-face for the first time.

“My father watched Barrera, Morales, and Marquez, so those are some of the Mexican fighters I’m fond of.”

“Cardenas is a beautiful fighter. He’s an all-around good fighter, but for me, it’s easy. No matter how he comes out, I think I have the advantage.”

Additionally, Emiliano Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) has an opponent lined up for his next fight featured on the Inoue vs Cardenas undercard. The native of Oxnard, CA faces Juan Leon (11-2-1, 2 KOs) of Spain in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

The co-feature on the card pits Mexico’s WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) against Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas. Among other undercard bouts, Rohan Polanco (15-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Argentina’s Fabian Maidana (24-3, 18 KOs) at welterweight.