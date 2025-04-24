Subscribe
Photos: Naoya Inoue shows off skills at LA media workout ahead of Cardenas clash

Naoya Inoue defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against Ramon Cardenas on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Naoya Inoue poses during a media workout in Los Angeles, ahead of his upcoming fight against Ramon Cardenas in Las Vegas
Naoya Inoue during a media workout on April 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the lead-up to his bout with Ramon Cardenas, Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue showcased his skills at a media workout on Wednesday in Los Angeles, just after touching down at LAX. The four-division champion puts his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line, making his U.S. ring return on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“It took me four years to come back [to America], but I’d like to return sooner rather than later,” said Naoya Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs), who last fought in the U.S. in mid-2021, stopping Michael Dasmarinas in the third round, also in Las Vegas.

“There is a great turnout of media today, and I’m very pleased. I know that the expectations are there, and I want to answer those expectations.”

Undefeated 31-year-old Inoue is opposed by San Antonio’s 29-year-old Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs). The once-beaten contender makes his first attempt to become champion. The latter also took part in the media workout, which saw the fighters going face-to-face for the first time.

“My father watched Barrera, Morales, and Marquez, so those are some of the Mexican fighters I’m fond of.”

“Cardenas is a beautiful fighter. He’s an all-around good fighter, but for me, it’s easy. No matter how he comes out, I think I have the advantage.”

Naoya Inoue at LAX
Naoya Inoue at LAX | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Team Naoya Inoue at LAX
Team Naoya Inoue at LAX | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue getting his hands wrapped during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas
Naoya Inoue getting his hands wrapped during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue getting gloved up during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas
Naoya Inoue getting gloved up during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue shadowboxing during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas
Naoya Inoue shadowboxing during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue shadowboxing during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas
Naoya Inoue shadowboxing during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue punches mitts during a media workout
Naoya Inoue punches mitts during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue punches mitts during a media workout
Naoya Inoue punches mitts during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue punches mitts during a media workout
Naoya Inoue punches mitts during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue punches a boxing bag
Naoya Inoue punches a heavy bag during a media workout ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue signs gloves
Naoya Inoue signs gloves | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue speaks to a group of reporters during a media scrum at a workout ahead of his fight against Ramon Cardenas
Naoya Inoue speaks to reporters during a media scrum ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue speaks to a group of reporters during a media scrum at a workout ahead of his fight against Ramon Cardenas
Naoya Inoue speaks to reporters during a media scrum ahead of his bout against Ramon Cardenas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ramon Cardenas at a media workout ahead of his bout against Naoya Inoue
Ramon Cardenas at a media workout ahead of his bout against Naoya Inoue | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas face each other at a media workout
Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas face off for the first time at a media workout, ahead of their bout | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas at a media workout
Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas at a media workout | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Additionally, Emiliano Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) has an opponent lined up for his next fight featured on the Inoue vs Cardenas undercard. The native of Oxnard, CA faces Juan Leon (11-2-1, 2 KOs) of Spain in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Emiliano Vargas pad work
Emiliano Vargas during a media workout ahead of his bout against Juan Leon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Emiliano Vargas
Emiliano Vargas during a media workout ahead of his bout against Juan Leon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Emiliano Vargas and Fernando Vargas
Emiliano Vargas and Fernando Vargas during a media workout | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The co-feature on the card pits Mexico’s WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) against Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas. Among other undercard bouts, Rohan Polanco (15-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Argentina’s Fabian Maidana (24-3, 18 KOs) at welterweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

