Photos: Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins first Fight Week face-off

Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins went face-to-face ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The pair battles it out live on DAZN from Coliseo Roberto Clemente on December 7.
Australian Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) puts his IBF super lightweight title on the line. The undefeated 28-year-old southpaw claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Subriel Matias in June.
Unbeaten contender Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) fights for his first major strap. The 27-year-old Brooklyn native took a unanimous decision against Gustavo Daniel Lemos in April.
Among the bouts featured on the Paro vs Hitchins undercard, super featherweight Marc Castro of Fresno, CA goes up against Agustin Ezequiel Quintana of Argentina. An all-Puerto Rican super featherweight matchup pits Henry Lebron against Christopher Diaz.
Also on the card is a flyweight clash between Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera and Angel Gonzalez of Hartford, Connecticut. Plus, Jalil Hackett of Washington, D.C. and Jose Roman Vazquez of Puerto Rico square off at welterweight.