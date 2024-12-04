Photos: Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins first Fight Week face-off

Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins went face-to-face ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The pair battles it out live on DAZN from Coliseo Roberto Clemente on December 7.

Australian Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) puts his IBF super lightweight title on the line. The undefeated 28-year-old southpaw claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Subriel Matias in June.

Unbeaten contender Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) fights for his first major strap. The 27-year-old Brooklyn native took a unanimous decision against Gustavo Daniel Lemos in April.

Liam Paro | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Richardson Hitchins | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins come face-to-face | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Among the bouts featured on the Paro vs Hitchins undercard, super featherweight Marc Castro of Fresno, CA goes up against Agustin Ezequiel Quintana of Argentina. An all-Puerto Rican super featherweight matchup pits Henry Lebron against Christopher Diaz.

Also on the card is a flyweight clash between Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera and Angel Gonzalez of Hartford, Connecticut. Plus, Jalil Hackett of Washington, D.C. and Jose Roman Vazquez of Puerto Rico square off at welterweight.