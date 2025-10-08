Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during Fight Week

Jaron "Boots" Ennis faces Uisma Lima in a WBA super welterweight title eliminator this Saturday in Philadelphia

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Jaron Ennis faces Uisma Lima during fight week in Philadelphia
Jaron Ennis faces Uisma Lima during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Uisma Lima went face-to-face for the first time during fight week ahead of their bout. The two fighters square off at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, this Saturday, October 11.

Philadelphia native Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) and Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) of Angola meet in a WBA super welterweight title eliminator.

Ennis moves up a weight class, making his 154-pound debut. In his previous bout in April, the 28-year-old unified the IBF and WBA welterweight belts, stopping Eimantas Stanionis in six rounds.

Portugal-based Lima makes his first ring appearance in the U.S., aiming to claim one of the four major titles. The 32-year-old comes off a stoppage win against Shervantaigh Koopman in May, marking his first successful defense of his IBO strap.

Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis
Jaron Ennis during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Prior to meeting inside the ring, Ennis and Lima are scheduled to face off again at the final press conference on Thursday, followed by the weigh-ins on Friday.

Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.