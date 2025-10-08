Photos: Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during Fight Week

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Uisma Lima went face-to-face for the first time during fight week ahead of their bout. The two fighters square off at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, this Saturday, October 11.

Philadelphia native Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) and Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) of Angola meet in a WBA super welterweight title eliminator.

Ennis moves up a weight class, making his 154-pound debut. In his previous bout in April, the 28-year-old unified the IBF and WBA welterweight belts, stopping Eimantas Stanionis in six rounds.

Portugal-based Lima makes his first ring appearance in the U.S., aiming to claim one of the four major titles. The 32-year-old comes off a stoppage win against Shervantaigh Koopman in May, marking his first successful defense of his IBO strap.

Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis during fight week on October 7, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Prior to meeting inside the ring, Ennis and Lima are scheduled to face off again at the final press conference on Thursday, followed by the weigh-ins on Friday.