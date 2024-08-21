Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira press conference video

Subscribe
Francis Ngannou & Renan Ferreira clash for PFL Super Fights heavyweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ahead of their “PFL Super Fights” championship bout, Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira preview their clash and go face-to-face at a launch press conference on August 22. The Cameroonian-French former UFC heavyweight champion and the Brazilian PFL champion are scheduled to square off on the top of “Battle of the Giants” fight card on October 19.

The press conference, hosted by Jake Paul at Anthem in Washington, D.C., also features the co-main event fighters, Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco. The pair battles it out for the “PFL Super Fights” title at women’s featherweight. The all-Brazilian contest pits the former UFC champion and current Bellator titleholder against the two-division champion in PFL.

Ngannou vs Ferreira press conference start time is 1:00 pm ET.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

