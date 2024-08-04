Subscribe
Photos: Eminem performs top hits ahead of Crawford vs Madrimov boxing fight in LA

Detroit rapper Eminem hits with Rap God, Lose Yourself, Cinderella Man & more ahead of Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov world title clash

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eminem performs at Crawford vs Madrimov world championship event in LA
Eminem performs at the Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov world championship event at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, USA on August 3, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Detroit rapper Eminem performed some of his top hits ahead of the Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov showdown. The world championship event took place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3.

Fans were treated by some of the famed hip hop artist’s legendary songs, including Rap God, Lose Yourself, Till I Collapse, Cinderella Man.

Last September, Eminem joined Omaha’s undefeated world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and introduced him during the ring walk for Errol Spence Jr fight in Las Vegas.

Fans during the Eminem performance
Fans during the Eminem performance | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Eminem
Eminem | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Eminem
Eminem | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Eminem
Eminem | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Eminem
Eminem | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Eminem
Eminem | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Eminem
Eminem | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Eminem
Eminem | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Following Eminem’s performance in LA, the world title bout saw Crawford scoring a unanimous decision against Madrimov to become a four-division world champion.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

