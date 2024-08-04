Photos: Eminem performs top hits ahead of Crawford vs Madrimov boxing fight in LA

Detroit rapper Eminem performed some of his top hits ahead of the Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov showdown. The world championship event took place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3.

Fans were treated by some of the famed hip hop artist’s legendary songs, including Rap God, Lose Yourself, Till I Collapse, Cinderella Man.

Last September, Eminem joined Omaha’s undefeated world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and introduced him during the ring walk for Errol Spence Jr fight in Las Vegas.

Fans during the Eminem performance | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Following Eminem’s performance in LA, the world title bout saw Crawford scoring a unanimous decision against Madrimov to become a four-division world champion.