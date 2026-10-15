Photos: Dubois and Wardley at final press conference ahead of rematch

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley previewed their championship rematch and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters run it back this Saturday, October 17, at The O2 in London.
- Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) won their first fight in Manchester in May, defeating Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs) by 11th-round TKO to become the new WBO heavyweight champion.
- In the rematch, Dubois makes the first defense of his title, while Wardley looks to take revenge and reclaim the belt.
The bout headlines a Queensberry card, live on DAZN.
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See the photos from the press conference below.
Dubois vs Wardley 2 undercard
Among the bouts featured on the undercard:
- Undefeated Louie O’Doherty (12-0, 3 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles against Michael Gomez Jnr. (23-2, 8 KOs).
- Unbeaten Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov (17-0, 15 KOs) and Britain’s Solomon Dacres (10-1, 3 KOs) meet at heavyweight.
- An all-British super featherweight matchup pits undefeated Nelson Birchall (12-0, 9 KOs) against Levi Giles (17-3-1, 4 KOs).
- An all-British super flyweight contest features Tony Curtis (14-1, 3 KOs) facing Kerim Agius (6-1-2).