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Photos: Dubois and Wardley at final press conference ahead of rematch

Daniel Dubois defends his WBO heavyweight title in a championship rematch against Fabio Wardley this Saturday in London

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during their press conference
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley previewed their championship rematch and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters run it back this Saturday, October 17, at The O2 in London.

  • Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) won their first fight in Manchester in May, defeating Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs) by 11th-round TKO to become the new WBO heavyweight champion.
  • In the rematch, Dubois makes the first defense of his title, while Wardley looks to take revenge and reclaim the belt.

The bout headlines a Queensberry card, live on DAZN.

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See the photos from the press conference below.

Daniel Dubois and Frank Warren during the press conference
Daniel Dubois and Frank Warren during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions
Daniel Dubois during the press conference
Daniel Dubois during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions
Fabio Wardley during the press conference
Fabio Wardley during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during their press conference
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during their press conference
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during their press conference
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during their press conference
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley during the final press conference
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley during the final press conference
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley during the final press conference at Studio 338 in London, England, on October 15, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Dubois vs Wardley 2 undercard

Among the bouts featured on the undercard:

  • Undefeated Louie O’Doherty (12-0, 3 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles against Michael Gomez Jnr. (23-2, 8 KOs).
  • Unbeaten Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov (17-0, 15 KOs) and Britain’s Solomon Dacres (10-1, 3 KOs) meet at heavyweight.
  • An all-British super featherweight matchup pits undefeated Nelson Birchall (12-0, 9 KOs) against Levi Giles (17-3-1, 4 KOs).
  • An all-British super flyweight contest features Tony Curtis (14-1, 3 KOs) facing Kerim Agius (6-1-2).
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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