Photos: Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko final press conference

Christian Mbilli faces Sergiy Derevyanchenko on August 17 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The unbeaten Cameroonian-French super middleweight contender and the former world title challenger of Ukraine square off in the main event live on ESPN. Two days ahead of their 10-round clash, the fighters previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the final press conference.

Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles and looks to remain undefeated. Former three-time title challenger Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) targets his second straight victory.

“I hope this opportunity is the final step towards a world title,” Christian Mbilli said. “I think we will have a great fight, maybe the Fight of the Year. I’m very happy to be here in Quebec City. We have a lot of boxing fans here. And it’s going to be a great fight.”

“I want to show that I’m the best. I want to show that I’m the real monster. We’re going to see who has the best conditioning. We’re going to see who has the best boxing. For me, it will be no surprise because I’m the best.”

“I don’t know [if this fight goes 10 rounds]. But I know that if he gives me any opportunity to knock him out, I will knock him out.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko said: “Every fight that I’ve had has helped me get this opportunity. I’m ready for an aggressive fight. I’ve seen him fight. He is strong. He is aggressive. But I’m ready.”

“As soon as I heard about this fight, I decided I was going to sign to fight him because this is the number one guy.”

“My experience is an advantage. It has helped me. And we will see what happens.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) takes on Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs). The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds.

“I love this city. This will be the [fourth] time I have fought in Quebec City,” Arslanbek Makhmudov said. “I’m excited to fight on Saturday night. I can’t wait.”

“I respect my opponents. But I go in there to hunt. It’s nothing personal, but I will make this the baddest night of his life. This is my goal. I’m sorry, but the sport is like that.”

“Ever since I started my career, my goal has been to become a champion, and I have to destroy anyone who is against me.”

Guido Vianello said: “I’m really happy to be here. I’ve trained a lot. This is my sixth year as a professional. I’m ready. I respect my opponent a lot. My last fight was very close. I thought I won that fight. But that’s in the past. We can’t change the past. So, we are here to change the future.”

“My opponent is the perfect guy to make a big step in the heavyweight division. I want to be among the top heavyweights in one year from now. So it’s the perfect time for me.”

Guido Vianello | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Guido Vianello faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Guido Vianello | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among the Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko undercard bouts on ESPN+, Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio takes on Mike Ohan Jr (19-2, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

“It’s really important for me to stay active,” Abdullah Mason said. “I had five fights last year, and I’ll probably have the same this year. So we’re staying active and utilizing our youth while we still have it. There’s no better time to stay active than now.”

Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Plus, Jahi Tucker (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York faces Santiago Fernandez (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

“Growing and learning is the most important thing,” Jahi Tucker said. “I feel like this is going to be another win for the year. I’m ready.”

“I saw his last fight. He has nothing. This is going to be domination. 100 percent.”

Jahi Tucker | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the card, unbeaten Cuban Osleys Iglesias (11-0, 10 KOs) goes up against Nashville, Tennessee-based Sena Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs) of Ghana. The bout is scheduled for 10-rounds at super middleweight.

“I am disciplined. I am focused,” Osleys Iglesias said. “Right now, I am ranked 3rd in the division, but I won’t stop until I’m at the top.”

Osleys Iglesias | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Plus, Wilkens Mathieu (9-0, 6 KOs) of Canada and Argentina’s Facundo Nicolas Galovar (15-11-2, 9 KOs) go head-to-head in a six-rounder at super middleweight.

Wilkens Mathieu | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko undercard | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In addition, Leila Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KOs) of Canada meets Lizbeth Crespo (15-7, 4 KOs) of Argentina by way of Bolivia. The 10-round contest is for the vacant WBO International titles at super featherweight.

“When I turned professional, I didn’t even have a title in mind, I just wanted to box,” Leila Beaudoin said. “But now, I see my progress with every fight. The further I go, the more convinced I am that I’ll be a world champion one day.”