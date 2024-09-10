Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo vs Berlanga video: Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez defends unified 168 lbs belts against Edgar Berlanga during Mexican Independence Day weekend

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Kicking off the fight week on September 10, world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and challenger Edgar Berlanga make their Grand Arrivals. The pair squares off atop the PPV card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14.

Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez puts his unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles on the line. Unbeaten contender Edgar Berlanga looks to dethrone the division’s king and become a new champion at 168 lbs.

Also partaking in Grand Arrivals at MGM Grand Main Lobby, other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-feature, Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defends his belt against Philadelphia’s former world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia.

Nashville’s former world champion Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois clash for the interim WBA belt at super middleweight. Plus, Las Vegas’ former super lightweight champion Rolando Romero takes on Manuel Jaimes of San Jose.

Canelo vs Berlanga Grand Arrivals start at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.