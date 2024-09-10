Canelo vs Berlanga video: Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas

Kicking off the fight week on September 10, world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and challenger Edgar Berlanga make their Grand Arrivals. The pair squares off atop the PPV card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14.

Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez puts his unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles on the line. Unbeaten contender Edgar Berlanga looks to dethrone the division’s king and become a new champion at 168 lbs.

Also partaking in Grand Arrivals at MGM Grand Main Lobby, other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-feature, Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defends his belt against Philadelphia’s former world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia.

Nashville’s former world champion Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois clash for the interim WBA belt at super middleweight. Plus, Las Vegas’ former super lightweight champion Rolando Romero takes on Manuel Jaimes of San Jose.

Canelo vs Berlanga Grand Arrivals start at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.