Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki on weight for 147-pound title

Brian Norman Jr defends his WBO 147-pound title against Jin Sasaki on Thursday in Tokyo

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Brian Norman Jr at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Jin Sasaki in Tokyo
Brian Norman Jr at the weigh-in on June 18, 2025, ahead of his bout against Jin Sasaki at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda

Following the press conference, Brian Norman Jr and Jin Sasaki successfully weighed in and went face-to-face ahead of their 147-pound championship bout. The two fighters square off in the main event at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, June 19.

Both athletes made the required weight limit and are eligible for the title. Champion Norman Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) of Decatur, GA came in at 146.8 lbs for the second defense of his WBO belt. Challenger Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) of Japan showed the same for his first attempt to become champion.

Sora Tanaka (3-0, 3 KOs) and Takeru Kobata (14-7-1, 6 KOs) both tipped the scales also at 146.8 lbs. The all-Japanese contest serves as the co-feature. The vacant OPBF strap is up for grabs.

On the Norman vs Ssaki undercard, Yuya Oku (8-0-2, 5 KOs) and Reiya Abe (26-4-2, 10 KOs) weighed in at 125.4 lbs and 125.7 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out for the vacant Japanese title.

Plus, Cristian Araneta (25-2, 20 KOs) of the Philippines was 107.6 lbs, while his opponent Thanongsak Simsri (38-1, 34 KOs) of Thailand showed 107.4 lbs. The matchup serves as the telecast opener with the vacant IBF title at stake.

Check out the current Norman vs Sasaki lineup and weights below.

Jin Sasaki at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Brian Norman Jr in Tokyo
Jin Sasaki at the weigh-in on June 18, 2025, ahead of his bout against Brian Norman Jr at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda
Brian Norman Jr and Jin Sasaki come face-to-face at the weigh-in ahead of their bout in Tokyo
Brian Norman Jr and Jin Sasaki come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda
Brian Norman Jr and Jin Sasaki at the weigh-in ahead of their bout in Tokyo
Brian Norman Jr and Jin Sasaki at the weigh-in on June 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda
Sora Tanaka and Takeru Kobata at the weigh-in ahead of their bout in Tokyo
Sora Tanaka and Takeru Kobata at the weigh-in on June 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda
Yuya Oku and Reiya Abe at the weigh-in ahead of their bout in Tokyo
Yuya Oku and Reiya Abe at the weigh-in on June 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda
Christian Araneta and Thanongsak Simsri at the weigh-in ahead of their bout in Tokyo
Christian Araneta and Thanongsak Simsri at the weigh-in on June 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan | Naoki Fukuda

The Norman vs Sasaki weights are as follows:

  • Brian Norman Jr (146.8 lbs) vs. Jin Sasaki (146.8 lbs)
  • Sora Tanaka (146.8 lbs) vs. Takeru Kobata (146.8 lbs)
  • Yuya Oku (125.4 lbs) vs. Reiya Abe (125.7 lbs)
  • Cristian Araneta (107.6 lbs) vs. Thanongsak Simsri (107.4 lbs)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.