Photos: Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki on weight for 147-pound title

Following the press conference, Brian Norman Jr and Jin Sasaki successfully weighed in and went face-to-face ahead of their 147-pound championship bout. The two fighters square off in the main event at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, June 19.

Both athletes made the required weight limit and are eligible for the title. Champion Norman Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) of Decatur, GA came in at 146.8 lbs for the second defense of his WBO belt. Challenger Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) of Japan showed the same for his first attempt to become champion.

Sora Tanaka (3-0, 3 KOs) and Takeru Kobata (14-7-1, 6 KOs) both tipped the scales also at 146.8 lbs. The all-Japanese contest serves as the co-feature. The vacant OPBF strap is up for grabs.

On the Norman vs Ssaki undercard, Yuya Oku (8-0-2, 5 KOs) and Reiya Abe (26-4-2, 10 KOs) weighed in at 125.4 lbs and 125.7 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out for the vacant Japanese title.

Plus, Cristian Araneta (25-2, 20 KOs) of the Philippines was 107.6 lbs, while his opponent Thanongsak Simsri (38-1, 34 KOs) of Thailand showed 107.4 lbs. The matchup serves as the telecast opener with the vacant IBF title at stake.

Check out the current Norman vs Sasaki lineup and weights below.

The Norman vs Sasaki weights are as follows: