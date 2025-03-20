Photos: Brian Norman Jr aims to prove ‘real deal’ against Derrieck Cuevas

Brian Norman Jr. says he is primed for the first defense of his title against Derrieck Cuevas. The pair battle it out at the Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 29. The contest serves as the co-feature to a rematch between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan, live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) brings his WBO 147-pound belt to the ring and looks to prove he is a real champion. After claiming the interim belt with a 10th-round stoppage of Giovani Santillan last May, the 24-year-old was promoted to full champion when Terence Crawford vacated the title.

In his first championship defense, the native of Decatur, G faces once-beaten challenger Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs). Puerto Rico’s 29-year-old Cuevas has won four straight since suffering his first career defeat by split decision against Damian Ezequiel Bonelli in late 2020.

“I’m very excited,” Brian Norman Jr. said following a recent training session in Las Vegas. “I feel like a champion is not a champion until that first title defense. I’ve got a wonderful competitor coming against me. So, it’s time to prove that I am the real deal champion.”

“He’s a very tough fighter. He’s coming to change his life. This is a championship fight. So, I know how that feels. He’s thinking, ‘All I have to do is win this one fight, and my whole life changes.’ So, I understand how he’s coming. He’s very strong and powerful. He’s coming to knock my head off. It’s going to be a very good fight, but I don’t think it will be a long one.”

“I see [being a champion] as a good thing because I’m still a hunter. I’m hunting for knowledge. I’m hunting for experience. And I’m hunting for more skills. I want to see how far I can go.”

“I’m 1,000 percent ready. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to fight tomorrow. Sign me up. Where the gloves at? Throw me in there!”

“After this fight, we can get that unification fight. I’m right here. I’m not going anywhere. I’m 24 years old. I’m going to be a welterweight for a smooth minute. Let’s get these fights in.”

Brian Norman Jr. jump rope | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Brian Norman Jr. shadowboxing | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Brian Norman Jr. shadowboxing | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Brian Norman Jr. mitt work | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Brian Norman Jr. mitt work | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Brian Norman Jr. bag work | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Brian Norman Jr. | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Atop the fight card, Mikaela Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA makes the first defense of her WBO welterweight title in a rematch against former champion Sandy Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) of the UK. Among the prelims, Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) of Oxnard, CA faces Giovannie Gonzalez (20-7-2, 15 KOs) of Lodi, CA at super lightweight.