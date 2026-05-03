Photos: Benavidez TKOs Zurdo Ramirez to become three-division champion

David Benavidez came out on top to become a three-division world champion when he faced Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez on Saturday, May 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “The Mexican Monster” dominated and stopped his former sparring partner in the sixth round and claimed his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles. The contest was held on PBC PPV during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

On his way to victory, Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) twice forced Ramirez (48-2, 30 KOs) to take a knee in the fourth and sixth rounds. The final barrage of strikes, which also included an accidental elbow, halted the fight after “Zurdo” did not get back to his feet to continue. Referee Thomas Taylor finished the eight-count and waved the fight off at 2:59 of the sixth round.

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With the victory, David Benavidez became a champion in his third weight class. Earlier in his career, the undefeated 29-year-old had twice held the WBC super middleweight title. Going up against “Zurdo” Ramirez, the Phoenix, Arizona native entered the ring as the reigning WBC and WBA Regular light heavyweight champion.

“Zurdo” Ramirez of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, suffered his second career defeat. The 34-year-old southpaw, who is also a two-division world champion, did not succeed in his second defense and lost the 200-pound titles.

Benavidez wants Canelo, Bivol

“I just wanted to give [Ramirez] thanks for the opportunity,” Benavidez said after the fight. “I love Zurdo Ramirez. You know, we came up together. We came up sparring together. I got him ready for his world championship fights. He got me ready for my world championship fights. So, I just want to say I love Zurdo Ramirez, but, you know, it is what it is in here. There’s only one Monster.”

“I just want to give the fans what they want to see. I see Canelo is in the building. Let me just ask the fans this. Do you guys want to see Canelo versus David Benavidez? Enough said. That means we can’t leave that fight on the table. I have respect for Canelo. He’s a great champion. I’m a great champion, too. Let’s do it.”

“I’m still champion at 175. I’m champion at 175 and 200. So, if they want to come get it at 175, let’s get it at 175. Bivol is the number one on my hit list. He’s a great competitor, great champion, but I’m a good champion, too. I just want to test myself every single fight.”

“I don’t care who it is, man. Nobody can f*** with me.”

Referee Thomas Taylor gives instructions to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and David Benavidez at the start of their fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez throws a jab during his fight against David Benavidez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez lands a jab during his fight against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez lands a jab during his fight against David Benavidez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Referee Thomas Taylor stands between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and David Benavidez during their fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez throws an uppercut during his fight against David Benavidez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez lands an uppercut during his fight against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez during his bout against David Benavidez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez lands a left hook during his fight against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez dominates Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez during their fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez knocks down Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez during their fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Benavidez vs Zurdo PPV undercard

In the co-feature, Jaime Munguia (46-2, 36 KOs) dethroned Armando Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision to become the new WBA super middleweight champion. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-111, 119-109, and 120-108. With the win, Munguia claimed the title in his second weight class, having previously held the WBO super welterweight title.

Oscar Duarte (31-2-1, 23 KOs) defeated Angel Fierro (23-5-2, 18 KOs) by split decision in a 10-round all-Mexican showdown to retain his WBO NABO and WBC Silver super lightweight titles. The judges scored the fight 115-113, 112-116, and 116-112.

Jose Tito Sanchez (16-0, 10 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA, defeated Mexican-born, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (15-1-1, 8 KOs) by tenth-round TKO, securing two knockdowns along the way. The super bantamweight bout was officially stopped at 2:30 of the round.

In the main card opener, Argentinian-born, Spain-based Ismael Flores (18-1-1, 12 KOs) upset Mexican-born, Las Vegas-based Isaac Lucero (18-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the WBO NABO super welterweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 99-91, and 98-92.

Jaime Munguia lands a body punch during his fight against Armando Resendiz at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Oscar Duarte lands a punch during his fight against Angel Fierro at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Jose “Tito” Sanchez throws a punch during his fight against Jorge Chavez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Ismael Flores throws a punch during his fight against Isaac Lucero at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Benavidez vs Zurdo prelims

Headlining the prelims, Milwaukee’s Daniel Blancas (15-0, 7 KOs) scored a unanimous decision over Mexico’s Raul Salomon (16-4-1, 14 KOs) to claim the WBC USA super middleweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored it 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90.

Las Vegas-native Dylan Capetillo (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Omaha’s James Pierce (2-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. After four rounds, all three judges scored the bout 39-37.

Kicking off the prelims, Las Vegas-based Olympian Juan Carrillo (15-0, 11 KOs) of Colombia dropped and stopped Ecuador’s Marlo Delgado (8-1, 6 KOs) with a body shot in the fourth round at light heavyweight. The official time was 2:59 of the round.

Daniel Blancas lands a punch during his fight against Raul Salomon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Dylan Capetillo throws a jab during his fight against James William Pierce at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Juan Carrillo dominates Marlo Delgado during their fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Non-televised undercard

On the non-televised undercard, Julio Ocampo Hernandez (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Seattle and Carlos Lewis (5-1-1, 3 KOs) of Oklahoma City fought to a split draw at lightweight. After six rounds, the judges scored the fight 58-56, 57-57, and 56-58.

Javier Meza (6-0, 3 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas, defeated Damonte Smith (3-1, 1 KO) of Davenport, Iowa, by fifth-round TKO at super lightweight, scoring two knockdowns along the way.

Referee raises both fighters’ hands after a draw between Julio Ocampo Hernandez and Carlos Lewis at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Javier Meza lands a body shot during his fight against Damonte Smith at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Petr Khamukov (14-1, 6 KOs) defeated Bernard Joseph (12-4-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision in a 10-round bout at middleweight. The judges scored it 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92.

In the final fight of the night after the main event, Chicago’s Jordan Palacios (1-0, 1 KO) made a successful professional debut, defeating Sean Waugh (1-1, 1 KO) of Toledo, Ohio, by second-round TKO in a super lightweight bout.