Patricio Pitbull to face Gabriel Braga at PFL vs Bellator

Patricio Pitbull is back in action at PFL vs Bellator live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 24. The Brazilian mixed martial artist is expected to face compatriot Gabriel Braga on the PPV portion of the event.

Former two-division Bellator champion and current 145-pound titleholder Patricio Pitbull (35-7) was originally scheduled to fight PFL featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1). Late last week the promotion announced via a post on X that the latter withdrew from the contest.

Gabriel Braga (12-1) was set to face Aaron Pico (12-4) of the U.S. in the featherweight bout on the preliminary card. According to MMA Junkie, the latter is now expected to take on Henry Corrales (21-7) in the all-American rematch.

Patricio Pitbull is looking to return to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats against Chihiro Suzuki and Sergio Pettis last summer. Gabriel Braga was stopped by Jesus Pinedo in the third round last November and suffered his first career defeat. Ag. Fight was first to report Pitbull vs Braga bout via a post on X.

Corrales defeated Pico by KO in the first round in early 2019. In his previous bout last October Corrales dropped a unanimous decision against Kai Kamaka III, which snapped his three-fight winning streak. Pico stopped Pedro Carvalho in the first round last September and earned a UD against James Gonzalez last April.