PFL Sioux Falls live results: Logan Storley beats Florim Zendeli – Video

PFL: Storley vs Zendeli airs live tonight, Saturday, May 2, from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The event marks the promotion’s return to the city, following its previous event, PFL 6, in mid-2024.

In the main event, former Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley (18-4) of Roslyn, South Dakota, faces Florim Zendeli (11-1-1) of Albania. The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-5-2) and Alex Chizov (13-3) of Latvia.

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Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between England’s Simeon Powell (11-2) and Emiliano Sordi (26-13-1) of Argentina.

A heavyweight contest pits Brazil’s Renan Ferreira (13-5) against Sergei Bilostenniy (14-4).

The main card opener is a bantamweight bout between Magomed Magomedov (21-5) and Leandro Higo (23-7) of Brazil.

PFL Sioux Falls results

Main Card

Logan Storley def. Florim Zendeli by unanimous decision by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Alex Chizov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Simeon Powell def. Emiliano Sordi by TKO (knee, R3, 3:05)

Sergey Bilostenniy def. Renan Ferreira by TKO (punches, R3, 1:56)

Magomed Magomedov def. Leandro Higo by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Prelims

Rasul Magomedov def. Rafael Xavier by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Cheyanne Bowers def. Sabrinna de Sousa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sang Won Kim def. Humberto Bandenay by TKO (elbows, R2, 2:56)

Taila Santos def. Qihui Yan by TKO (R1, 2:02)

Angel Alvarez def. Bryce Logan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Brett Bye def. Taylor Michels by TKO (R1, 3:40)

Maxwell Djantou Nana def. Karl Williams by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

PFL Sioux Falls live blog May 3, 2026 12:44 AM EDT Logan Storley defeats Florim Zendeli by decision Logan Storley (19-4) defeats Florim Zendeli (11-2-1) by unanimous decision in a welterweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 30-25. May 3, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Gadzhi Rabadanov defeats Alex Chizov by decision Gadzhi Rabadanov (27-5-2) defeats Alex Chizov (13-4) by unanimous decision in a lightweight bout. May 2, 2026 11:24 PM EDT Simeon Powell stops Emiliano Sordi in third round Simeon Powell (12-2) defeats Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) by third-round TKO with knees and punches in a light heavyweight bout. The stoppage came at 3:05 of the round. May 2, 2026 10:58 PM EDT Sergey Bilostenniy stops Renan Ferreira in third round Sergey Bilostenniy (15-4) defeats Renan Ferreira (13-6) by third-round TKO with punches in a heavyweight bout. The stoppage came at 1:56 of the round. May 2, 2026 10:57 PM EDT Magomed Magomedov defeats Leandro Higo by decision Magomed Magomedov (22-5) defeats Leandro Higo (23-8) by split decision in a bantamweight bout. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 28-29, and 30-27. May 2, 2026 10:08 PM EDT Rasul Magomedov defeats Rafael Xavier by decision Rasul Magomedov (9-0) defeats Rafael Xavier (14-9) by unanimous decision in a light heavyweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. May 2, 2026 10:07 PM EDT Cheyanne Bowers defeats Sabrinna de Sousa by decision Cheyanne Bowers (8-2) defeats Sabrinna de Sousa (5-1) by unanimous decision in a flyweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. May 2, 2026 9:21 PM EDT Sang Won Kim stops Humberto Bandenay in second round Sang Won Kim (15-6-1) defeats Humberto Bandenay (27-10) by second-round TKO in a featherweight bout. The stoppage came at 2:56 of the round. May 2, 2026 8:47 PM EDT Taila Santos stops Qihui Yan in first round Taila Santos (23-4) defeats Qihui Yan (25-6) by first-round TKO in a flyweight bout. The stoppage came at 2:02 of the round. May 2, 2026 8:23 PM EDT Angel Alvarez defeats Bryce Logan by decision Angel Alvarez (11-2) defeats Bryce Logan (13-10) by unanimous decision in a lightweight bout. May 2, 2026 8:01 PM EDT Brett Bye stops Taylor Michels in first round Brett Bye (1-0) defeats Taylor Michels (1-1) by first-round TKO in a welterweight bout. The stoppage came at 3:40 of the round. May 2, 2026 7:36 PM EDT Maxwell Djantou Nana defeats Karl Williams by decision In the first fight of the night, Maxwell Djantou Nana (8-2) defeats Karl Williams (10-6) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. May 2, 2026 9:15 AM EDT Video: Logan Storley vs Michael 'Venom' Page In case you missed it, check out the fight between Logan Storley and Michael ‘Venom’ Page from May 2022, when Storley won a split decision to become the interim Bellator welterweight champion.