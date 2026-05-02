PFL Sioux Falls live results: Logan Storley beats Florim Zendeli – Video

PFL: Storley vs Zendeli airs live tonight, Saturday, May 2, from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The event marks the promotion’s return to the city, following its previous event, PFL 6, in mid-2024.
In the main event, former Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley (18-4) of Roslyn, South Dakota, faces Florim Zendeli (11-1-1) of Albania. The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-5-2) and Alex Chizov (13-3) of Latvia.
Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between England’s Simeon Powell (11-2) and Emiliano Sordi (26-13-1) of Argentina.
A heavyweight contest pits Brazil’s Renan Ferreira (13-5) against Sergei Bilostenniy (14-4).
The main card opener is a bantamweight bout between Magomed Magomedov (21-5) and Leandro Higo (23-7) of Brazil.
PFL Sioux Falls results
Main Card
- Logan Storley def. Florim Zendeli by unanimous decision by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)
- Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Alex Chizov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
- Simeon Powell def. Emiliano Sordi by TKO (knee, R3, 3:05)
- Sergey Bilostenniy def. Renan Ferreira by TKO (punches, R3, 1:56)
- Magomed Magomedov def. Leandro Higo by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
Prelims
- Rasul Magomedov def. Rafael Xavier by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Cheyanne Bowers def. Sabrinna de Sousa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Sang Won Kim def. Humberto Bandenay by TKO (elbows, R2, 2:56)
- Taila Santos def. Qihui Yan by TKO (R1, 2:02)
- Angel Alvarez def. Bryce Logan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Brett Bye def. Taylor Michels by TKO (R1, 3:40)
- Maxwell Djantou Nana def. Karl Williams by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
PFL Sioux Falls live blog
Logan Storley defeats Florim Zendeli by decision
Logan Storley (19-4) defeats Florim Zendeli (11-2-1) by unanimous decision in a welterweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 30-25.
Gadzhi Rabadanov defeats Alex Chizov by decision
Gadzhi Rabadanov (27-5-2) defeats Alex Chizov (13-4) by unanimous decision in a lightweight bout.
Simeon Powell stops Emiliano Sordi in third round
Simeon Powell (12-2) defeats Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) by third-round TKO with knees and punches in a light heavyweight bout. The stoppage came at 3:05 of the round.
Sergey Bilostenniy stops Renan Ferreira in third round
Sergey Bilostenniy (15-4) defeats Renan Ferreira (13-6) by third-round TKO with punches in a heavyweight bout. The stoppage came at 1:56 of the round.
Magomed Magomedov defeats Leandro Higo by decision
Magomed Magomedov (22-5) defeats Leandro Higo (23-8) by split decision in a bantamweight bout. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 28-29, and 30-27.
Rasul Magomedov defeats Rafael Xavier by decision
Rasul Magomedov (9-0) defeats Rafael Xavier (14-9) by unanimous decision in a light heavyweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.
Cheyanne Bowers defeats Sabrinna de Sousa by decision
Cheyanne Bowers (8-2) defeats Sabrinna de Sousa (5-1) by unanimous decision in a flyweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Sang Won Kim stops Humberto Bandenay in second round
Sang Won Kim (15-6-1) defeats Humberto Bandenay (27-10) by second-round TKO in a featherweight bout. The stoppage came at 2:56 of the round.
Taila Santos stops Qihui Yan in first round
Taila Santos (23-4) defeats Qihui Yan (25-6) by first-round TKO in a flyweight bout. The stoppage came at 2:02 of the round.
Angel Alvarez defeats Bryce Logan by decision
Angel Alvarez (11-2) defeats Bryce Logan (13-10) by unanimous decision in a lightweight bout.
Brett Bye stops Taylor Michels in first round
Brett Bye (1-0) defeats Taylor Michels (1-1) by first-round TKO in a welterweight bout. The stoppage came at 3:40 of the round.
Maxwell Djantou Nana defeats Karl Williams by decision
In the first fight of the night, Maxwell Djantou Nana (8-2) defeats Karl Williams (10-6) by unanimous decision at heavyweight.
Video: Logan Storley vs Michael 'Venom' Page
In case you missed it, check out the fight between Logan Storley and Michael ‘Venom’ Page from May 2022, when Storley won a split decision to become the interim Bellator welterweight champion.