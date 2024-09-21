Osleys Iglesias faces Petro Ivanov in Montreal, Canada in November

Osleys Iglesias is back in the ring on November 7, when he faces Petro Ivanov at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The undefeated Cuban contender and the unbeaten opponent of Ukraine square off in the 12-round main event at super middleweight.

Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) goes through the ropes for the fourth time in 2024. In his previous outing in August on the Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko undercard, the 26-year-old southpaw stopped Sena Agbeko in the second round. Prior to that, WBC’s No. 5-ranked contender eliminated Evgeny Shvedenko and Marcelo Coceres in the first round in June and March, respectively.

“I’m happy to be fighting so often,” Osleys Iglesias said. “Petro Ivanov is an undefeated guy who dreams of becoming a world champion. Most importantly, he’s brave enough to step into the ring with me. I respect that, but I’ll make sure to deliver yet another electrifying performance for the fans in Montreal and worldwide.”

Germany-based Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year. The 28-year-old native of Nizhyn, Ukraine stopped Juan Boada in the fourth round last time out in October 2023 and secured his sixth win inside the distance in a row.

“I’m looking forward to November 7,” Petro Ivanov said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to make my mark on the global stage. I know Iglesias is strong and hits hard, but in our sport, everyone is beatable. I’m going to train hard to ensure he’s no exception, and when the fight is over, the IBO world title will be in my bag on the way home.”

Among the bouts featured on the Iglesias vs Ivanov undercard, Montreal’s former title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) and Diego Chaves (30-10-1, 24 KOs) of Argentina square off in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Leila Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KO) of Canada and Argentina’s Edith Soledad Matthysse (19-16-1, 2 KOs) go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Dzmitry Asanau (8-0, 3 KOs) faces former title challenger Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda (38-2, 32 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) of Quebec City fights Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Also scheduled to make ring appearances at the event, Canadian featherweight Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) and Colombian-born Montreal-based super lightweight Jhon Orobio (11-0, 10 KOs). Their respective opponents are expected to be determined shortly.