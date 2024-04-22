Subscribe
NXT Battleground 2024 lands at UFC Apex in Las Vegas in June

WWE partners with UFC for NXT Battleground 2024 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The date, location and venue for NXT Battleground 2024 have been confirmed for Sunday, June 9 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The show marks the first-time the WWE event visits the home of UFC Fight Nights, Dana White’s Contender Series and more.

Early 2024, May 26 was reported as the date for the event to be held at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Today, the organization formally announced UFC Apex as the place.

“We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.”

The previous event, NXT Battleground 2023 was hosted at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts with the reported audience of 3,482. According to today’s announcement, this year’s event can be attended via limited Priority Passes that “will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location”.

The matches featured on the card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

