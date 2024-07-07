Subscribe
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal post-fight press conference video

Diaz vs Masvidal post-fight presser at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nate Diaz at the press conference
Nate Diaz at the press conference | Esther Lin/Fanmio
Following their highlight anticipated boxing match, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal host a post-fight press conference. The old MMA rivals square off in the 10-round cruiserweight main event live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on July 6.

Also expected at the post-fight press conference other fighters battling it out on the night. The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs and Shane Mosley Jr.

Also on the card, Chris Avila faces former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at cruiserweight. Curmel Moton takes on Nikolai Buzolin at super lightweight. Amado Vargas meets Sean Garcia at super lightweight. In the PPV opener, Devin Cushing and Manuel Correa clash at lightweight.

Get Diaz vs Masvidal full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

