Muratalla vs Cruz: Tickets go on sale for January clash in Las Vegas

The championship bout between Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz kicks off the Matchroom Boxing schedule for 2026. The two fighters clash on Saturday, January 24, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Muratalla puts his IBF lightweight title on the line. Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, California, makes the first defense of his belt. The 28-year-old initially claimed the interim title by defeating Zaur Abdullaev via unanimous decision in May and was later elevated to full champion following the retirement of Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to make my first title defense against a worthy contender in Andy Cruz,” said Muratalla. “I know the fans are excited for this fight, and I’m coming to Las Vegas to prove I’m the class of the lightweight division. Thank you to Top Rank, Matchroom, and DAZN for making this fight happen. This is what boxing needs – more great fights – and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Cuban Olympic gold medalist Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs) makes his first attempt to win one of the four major titles. The Miami-based 30-year-old won two fights this year, scoring a fifth-round TKO over Hironori Mishiro in June and a unanimous decision over Omar Salcido Gamez in January.

“This is the moment I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid,” said Cruz. “Raymond Muratalla is a great fighter, but I believe I’m on another level. I’ve sacrificed everything to get here, and that’s why I came to the United States to make history. On fight night, the world will see the real Andy Cruz and why I’m ready to become a world champion.”

Where to buy tickets for Muratalla vs Cruz

Tickets for Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. PT, with the presale happening now, Matchroom Boxing announced.

The bouts featured on the Muratalla vs Cruz undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.