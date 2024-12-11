Munguia vs Surace undercard: Alan Picasso Romero faces Isaac Sackey

The bout between Alan Picasso and Isaac Sackey has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace undercard. The event airs live on ESPN+ from Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico on December 14. The pair squares off at super bantamweight.

Unbeaten Picasso (30-0-1, 16 KOs) makes his fifth ring appearance of the year. The 24-year-old Mexican defeated Diego Alberto Ruiz, Azat Hovhannisyan and Erik Ruiz by unanimous decision, and stopped Damien Vazquez in the fifth round.

Sackey (26-2-2, 21 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024. Ghana’s 29-year-old is coming off a win via first-round TKO against Edward Kambasa in May.

Also on the Munguia vs Surace undercard, Jorge Garcia Perez (31-4, 26 KOs) goes up against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (20-3, 12 KOs). Perez of Mexico aims for his seventh straight victory, following the first-round stoppage of Ilias Essaoudi in September. Abdukakhorov (20-3, 12 KOs) of Uzbekistan dropped a majority decision against Andreas Katzourakis in May.

As well, undefeated Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (17-0, 16 KOs) takes on Sergio Martin Sosa (14-4, 3 KOs). San Diego-based Hernandez of Mexico stopped Yonfrez Parejo in four rounds in September. Sosa of Argentina scored a unanimous decision against Enzo Bahiano Munoz in November.

Plus, Christian Islas Roldan (11-2-1, 7 KOs) and Juan Anacona (12-1, 6 KOs) clash at super lightweight. Mexico’s Roldan TKO’d Jhan Estiven Camacho in the third round in October and secured his fifth win in a row. Anacona of Colombia defeated Carlos Sandoval by unanimous decision in August.

In the main event, former champion Jaime Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) fights in front of his hometown crowd against Bruno Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs). Mexico’s Munguia targets his second straight victory, after he stopped Erik Bazinyan in the 10th round in September. Making his international debut, unbeaten Surace of France fights for the first time in a year, following his 12th round TKO of Jhon Jader Obregon last December.