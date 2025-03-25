Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos ‘Now comes’, both fighters say ‘Let’s go’

The world title fight between champion Keyshawn Davis and contender Edwin De Los Santos is reportedly in the works. Nothing is official yet, but reports and social media discussions indicate that the contest might come to fruition in the near future.

In early March, De Los Santos tagged Davis in a message posted on social media that read, “It seems that you forgot my name and our conversation before fighting with [Jose] Pedraza.”

Davis reposted his message this past Saturday, replying, “Put that pen to paper, all you gotta do now. Let’s Go.”

De Los Santos took to the comments, responding, “Let’s go.”

Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) is the newly-crowned WBO lightweight champion, having dethroned Denys Berinchyk by knockout in the fourth round in February in New York. Last year, the undefeated 26-year-old native of Norfolk, VA KO’d Gustavo Daniel Lemos in the second round, earned a unanimous decision against Miguel Madueno, and stopped Jose Pedraza in the sixth round.

Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) hasn’t fought since November 2023, when he challenged Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBC 135-pound title in Las Vegas, but dropped a unanimous decision. The defeat snapped the 25-year-old southpaw’s three-fight winning streak, including a unanimous decision against Joseph Adorno and stoppage victories over Jose Valenzuela and Luis Acosta. The Dominican contender’s first career defeat came in early 2022 when he lost a split decision to William Foster III in his U.S. debut.

Additionally, speaking to the media this past weekend, De Los Santos’ promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, said, “Now comes Edwin De Los Santos with [Keyshawn] Davis. God willing. We hope. We are almost ready,” The Ring reported.

The official announcement is expected from Top Rank if the Davis vs De Los Santos fight is signed, including details about the date, location, broadcast, and ticket information.