Juan Francisco Estrada: Bam’s only good win was Sunny Edwards fight

Juan Francisco Estrada takes on Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez on Saturday, June 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Mexico’s two-division world champion puts his WBC super flyweight title on the line. The undefeated two-weight champion of San Antonio, Texas looks to reclaim the belt.

Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) make the first defense of his strap. The 34-year-old native of Puerto Penasco, Sonora hasn’t fought since December 2022, when he took the vacant title by majority decision against old rival Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

At a launch press conference, Estrada promised a “wonderful fight” and said he was going through the ropes with “a winning mentality”.

“I’ve been speaking about this fight and about my career with my promoter Juan [Hernandez],” Juan Francisco Estrada said. “We did have other options for fights. [Kazuto] Ioka, the Japanese fighter, to go and face and unify. But we really wanted to fight against ‘Bam’ because we believe it is a great fight. He was also a champion in the lower weight division, so I thought it would be a great test for us to go in there. Also, it’s a great fight for the fans to enjoy too.”

Juan Francisco Estrada at a launch press conference ahead his bout against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, USA on June 29, 2024 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“I think ‘Bam’ is a good fighter but you do have to say that. But I think if you look at his best victories like [Carlos] Cuadras, [Srisaket Sor] Rungvisai, then those guys were on the way out. The only good victory that he’s had was the Sunny Edwards fight, which I was present for. Obviously that was at a lower weight and we’ll have to see what he’s like up here fighting against me at this higher weight class because I think that will be the difference on the night. Let’s see what happens on June 29 because I also come into this with a winning mentality and the mentality of winning this fight convincingly. If it is by KO, then even better.”

“It’s going to be a wonderful fight, which people coming here can expect that. I’m coming in with a winning mentality, wanting to defend my title and go on to having even bigger fights in the future. Don’t rule out this being a wonderful fight and a wonderful show. But what is also really important is that we both come out of this ring safe and sound.”

Jesse Rodriguez: People don’t expect me to stop Estrada

Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) unified the IBF and WBO flyweight belts last December, when he stopped Sunny Edwards in nine rounds. The 24-year-old southpaw held the WBC super flyweight strap from February to September 2022. After landing the title by unanimous decision against Carlos Cuadras, “Bam” made two successful championship defences via eighth-round TKO against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and by UD against Israel Gonzalez.

Rodriguez is also confident in his victory and looks to once again “prove people wrong”.

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez at a launch press conference ahead his bout against Juan Francisco Estrada at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, USA on June 29, 2024 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“Like Robert says [Rodriguez’s trainer Robert Garcia], I will take on any fighter,” Jesse Rodriguez said. “If they drop your name, I will say yes right away. If it’s any other fight that’s not challenging then I’m not interested. From here on now, it’s big fight after big fight. That’s what I’m here for to give the fans the fights they want to see. They want entertaining fights and firework fights. You know that’s what I’m all about and that’s what I’m here to do.”

“I was probably about 13 or 14 when I first heard about Estrada. I was watching his fight against ‘Chocolatito’ [Roman Gonzalez] and [Carols] Cuadras. So to share the ring with him is an honor. But come June 29, all of that goes out the window. When it’s just me and him in the ring, I’m going to take what he has. I’m a different breed and I’m a different animal. Come June 29 the whole is going to see that. I’ve proved people wrong, time after time. I’m just here to prove people wrong and come June 29 expect fireworks.”

Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez go face to face at a launch press conference for their world title bout at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, USA on June 29, 2024 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“People didn’t think I could stop Sunny [Edwards]. I’m pretty sure they don’t expect me to stop Estrada. But I believe in myself that I can do it and my team believes it. It’s a very hard task to do but it is possible because nothing is impossible. So, come June 29 I feel like I am going to shock the world.”

“Like Robert said, we’re not looking past Estrada. But we do have future plans and bigger plans than this. I’m already No. 9 on the top pound-for-pound list. I feel like winning this will just put me even higher. I’d be able to hold the WBC for a second time and the Ring Magazine belt for the first time. Not a lot of fighters can say that title before, so that in itself is a blessing. The sky’s the limit, Eddie [Hearn]. Give me a name and I’m in there right away.”

Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez at a launch press conference for their world title bout at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, USA on June 29, 2024 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

In the co-feature on the card, British Sunny Edwards (20-1, 4 KOs) takes on fellow former world champion Adrian Curiel (24-5-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at junior bantamweight.

The matchups featured on the Estrada vs Bam undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.