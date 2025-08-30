Jesus Ramos faces Shane Mosley Jr for interim title on Fundora-Thurman undercard

The bout between Jesus Ramos and Shane Mosley Jr. is confirmed for the undercard of Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman. They clash for the interim WBC middleweight title. The event takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 25.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Ramos (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ makes his third ring walk of the year. The 24-year-old southpaw stopped Guido Emmanuel Schramm in the seventh round in March and Jeison Rosario in the eighth round in February.

Before that, Ramos TKO’d Johan Gonzalez in the ninth round last May to bounce back from his first career defeat – a unanimous decision loss to Erickson Lubin in late 2023.

Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) secured five straight victories since dropping a majority decision to Jason Quigley in May 2021. The 34-year-old native of Pomona, CA won his previous bout last July by unanimous decision against former champion Daniel Jacobs.

Prior to that, Mosley Jr. defeated Joshua Conley, D’Mitrius Ballard, among others.

Carlos Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic is the current WBC champion at 160 lbs. The belt was most recently contested in February when he fought Hamzah Sheeraz to a split draw.

Premier Boxing Champions confirmed the Jesus Ramos vs Shane Mosley Jr. matchup for its next card on Prime Video, alongside the previously reported main and co-main event bouts.

In the main event, Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL faces Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL. Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title, while former unified welterweight champion Thurman looks to become a champion in a second division.

In the co-main event, O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, TX meets Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA. Two-time and current WBC super featherweight champion Foster defends his title for the first time in his second reign. Two-division champion Fulton, who is the reigning WBC featherweight champion, looks to capture a world title in his third weight class.

All six fighters are scheduled to appear at the launch press conference on Wednesday, September 3 at The Mayan in Los Angeles.

PBC also announced Fundora vs Thurman ticket information. The pre-sale starts on Wednesday, September 3, from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com with code: PBC. Public on-sale starts on Thursday, September 4, at 10 a.m. PT, also through AXS.com.