Jaron Ennis faces Uisma Lima in Philadelphia in October

The next fight for Jaron “Boots” Ennis is confirmed for October 11 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where he faces Uisma Lima. The two meet in a bout serving as a WBA super welterweight title eliminator.

Stepping through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) moves up a weight class. In his previous outing in April, the 28-year-old stopped Eimantas Stanionis in six rounds to unify the IBF and WBA welterweight titles.

“They can say what they want, it don’t make me a difference,” Jaron Ennis said. “These dudes can’t tie my shoes. I’m the best in the world, and they know it! I want all the big names and belts – the tour continues.”

Portugal-based Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) of Angola makes his U.S. debut. The once-beaten 32-year-old won his previous bout in May via ninth-round TKO against Shervantaigh Koopman to retain his IBO strap.

“I am very excited to be taking on the biggest challenge of my life against a legit, world-level fighter in Ennis,” Uisma Lima said. “I believe in myself, and I want to thank my team for everything they have done. On October 11 we will be coming to war. Please don’t take me lightly, ‘Boots,’ as I am coming to win.”

The bouts featured on the Ennis vs Lima undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.