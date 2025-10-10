Jaron Ennis aims for ‘spectacular knockout’ against Uisma Lima

Jaron Ennis is confident in his victory over Uisma Lima when they clash this Saturday, October 11, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Stepping through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, “Boots” makes his super welterweight debut.

28-year-old former unified welterweight champion Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) says he will defeat Angola’s Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) in “however” fashion he wants. The 12-round contest serves as a WBA title eliminator.

“I’m glad that he thinks he’s confident. I like it, I like the confidence. But he talks too much,” Ennis said at the final press conference on Thursday. “You know, he’s going to get exactly what he is looking for, and that’s an early night. I’m gonna have some fun, and I’m going to show up. I’m not here to play games. I know what he is going to bring to the table.”

“He’s definitely a good fighter for sure, I’ve watched him and I like what I see. But there’s levels, though. He’s fighting those guys over there – they don’t have my skill to go with my power and my ability. I’m on a whole different level. When he actually gets in there with me on Saturday night, he’s going to be like, ‘yo, he is a lot faster than I thought, stronger than I thought, slicker.'”

“There are levels, and he knows that. So we’re going to see. Make sure y’all come out Saturday night. You are going to see a spectacular knockout. I win this fight however I want to do it. I’m not here to play. I’m coming.”

“This road warrior thing he’s got going on – he’s about to fight in front of my fans in Philly. It’s a whole different energy and vibe. I’m glad he’s accepted the fight and appreciate him for it, but you’ll see me on Saturday night, and you all know my slogan: we’re in and out like a robbery.”

Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima during the press conference on October 9, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

‘I can do everything he can do’

Portugal-based Lima says he is also confident ahead of his U.S. debut against Ennis. The 32-year-old says he is in the best shape of his life.

“Thank you to Matchroom for this fight of my life,” Lima said. “We train for this moment, these events, and we have put in the camp of our lives for this fight. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m ready for this fight. I come into this fight with zero fear.”

“They know I can beat him. I know he’s an elite fighter, but I am too. I have everything I need: ring IQ, footwork. I am fast, I have strength, I have an offense, and I am best shape of my life. I can do everything he can do.”

Among the Ennis vs Lima undercard bouts, Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) faces Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (13-3-1, 11 KOs) of Italy. The two fighters square off for the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title.

Also, Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico meets Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (15-0, 11 KOs) at welterweight. Additionally, Zaquin Moses (4-0, 3 KOs) of Newark, NJ, takes on Baltimore’s Antonio Dunton El Jr. (6-4-2, 2 KOs) at super featherweight.

The scheduled bout between Khalil Coe (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ, and Philadelphia’s Jesse Hart (31-3, 25 KOs) has been canceled. Coe pulled out due to injury.