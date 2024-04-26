Dominick Reyes vs Dustin Jacoby among confirmed bouts for UFC Louisville card

Dominick Reyes has his return to action confirmed for June 8 against Dustin Jacoby at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov. The MMA event airs live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, marking the promotion first visit to the city in almost 13 years. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at light heavyweight.

Former 205-pound title challenger and No. 14 Dominick Reyes (12-4) steps inside the Octagon for the first time since November 2022. The 34-year-old native of Hesperia, California looks to return to winning ways after suffering four defeats in a row.

Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1) also looks to get back in the win column. Fort Morgan, Colorado’s 36-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Alonzo Menifield last December.

In addition to Reyes vs Jacoby clash, today the promotion formally announced a 13-fight lineup for the event. Among the confirmed bouts, Andrea Lee (13-9) of Shreveport, LA takes on Montana De La Rosa (12-9-1) of Fort Worth, Texas at women’s flyweight.

Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) of Las Vegas and TUF Season 29 winner Ricky Turcios (13-3) of Sacramento, CA square off at bantamweight. Welterweight Miguel Baeza (10-3) of Davie, FL duels Punahele Soriano (9-4) of Las Vegas. Thiago Moises (18-7) of Brazil goes up against Slovakian lightweight Ludovit Klein (21-4-1).

Charles Radtke (9-3) of Naples, FL and Brazilian Carlos Prates (18-6) Brazil) go head to head at welterweight. Brunno Ferreira (11-1) of Brazil and Dustin Stoltzfus (15-5) of Germany meet at middleweight. Bantamweight John Castaneda (21-6) of Minneapolis battles Daniel Marcos (15-0 1 NC) of Boca Raton, FL by way of Lima, Peru. Two-time The Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona (15-3) of Dublin, Ireland by way of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada squares off against bantamweight Jesse Butler (12-5) of West Monroe, LA.

Eduarda Moura (10-0) fights Denise Gomes (8-3) in all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight. Cody Stamann (21-6-1) of Sparta, Michigan faces off French Taylor Lapilus (19-4) at bantamweight. Julian Marquez (9-4) of Las Vegas and Zach Reese (6-1) of Shiner, Texas go toe to toe at middleweight. Rayanne dos Santos (14-7) of Brazil meets the promotional newcomer Puja Tomar (8-4) of India.

The yet to be formally announced UFC Louisville main event is expected to see former UFC 185 lbs title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6) of Dallas, Texas up against No. 8 Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC) at middleweight. The current lineup looks as the following: